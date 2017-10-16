Russia to boost cars production by 13% in 2017

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russia is expected to increase production of cars by 13% this year, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin said on Monday on the air with Rossiya 24 TV Channel.

"We expect cars production output in Russia to grow by 13% year-on-year," the minister said.

Activity of the consumer sector is rising from month to month, Oreshkin said. "I have already mentioned dynamics of car sales, growth is 18-19% against the last-year level," he said.

The national economy is expected to grow during several years at the least, Oreshkin said.

"The year of 2018 will be no less successful for the Russian economy than the year of 2017. Growth rates will be kept above 2%. We are growing owing to the economic policy pursued by Russian authorities during the last several years, rather than because of high oil prices," he said.

Construction sector is expected to grow by 5% this year, the minister added.