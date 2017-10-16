Gaming industry in Russia may grow 7% in 2017 — game developer

FIFA: Indian schoolteacher and her son to attend 2018 World Cup opener in Moscow for freeSport October 16, 20:23
SOCHI, October 16. /TASS/. Russian gaming industry may grow 7% year-on-year to $1.6 bln, Vice President of Wargaming Andrei Yarantsev told TASS on Monday.
"The Russian gaming market amounted to about $1.5 bln in 2016 in broad terms. The growth rate will be kept at the level of 7% in 2017," Yarantsev said.
The gaming market is composed of three components, Yarantsev said. These are mobile games, PC games and console games. Each segment represents about a third of the market at present, he said. "Current growth is supported by mobile platforms in the first instance, because the number of mobile phones and smartphones is growing," he noted.
Growth of the mobile component of the gaming market will decelerate provisionally by 2020, "when all those who wanted will buy mobile phones," the expert said. "People will then change old phones to new ones but growth of the accounts base will slow down then," Yarantsev said. Growth rates of the whole gaming industry will become smaller by 2020, he added.