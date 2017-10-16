Investments in Krasnoyarsk oil and gas complex to make 500 billion rubles by 2021

KRASNOYARSK, October 16. /TASS/. Investments in the oil and gas complex of the Krasnoyarsk territory by 2021 will exceed 500 billion rubles ($8.7 billion), a member of the State Duma (parliament's lower house) energy committee Viktor Zubarev told TASS on Monday.

"The regional authorities say investments in development and production of oil and gas would exceed 500 billion rubles in 2017-2020," he said. "Most investments would be in deposits in the Turukhan and Taimyr regions and in Evenkiya."

The local government expects oil production in the region to grow from 22 million tonnes in 2016 to 29-30 million tonnes in 2020. According to the legislator, by 2030 East Siberia will produce more than 10% of Russian oil, where the share of the Krasnoyarsk territory would make up to six percent.

From 2009, the Rosneft Oil Company began oil production at the Vankorskoye deposit in the Krasnoyarsk territory. In 2016, was put operational the Suzun field. TASS wrote earlier, that in 2017 would start test operations at the Yurubcheno-Tokhomskoye field, and it would begin working fully in 2018. Further on, the Tagulskoye and Lodochnoye deposits will be put operational, too.