Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Investments in Krasnoyarsk oil and gas complex to make 500 billion rubles by 2021

Business & Economy
October 16, 18:56 UTC+3 KRASNOYARSK

by 2030 East Siberia will produce more than 10% of Russian oil

Share
1 pages in this article

KRASNOYARSK, October 16. /TASS/. Investments in the oil and gas complex of the Krasnoyarsk territory by 2021 will exceed 500 billion rubles ($8.7 billion), a member of the State Duma (parliament's lower house) energy committee Viktor Zubarev told TASS on Monday.

Read also

Experts say balance between industry and environment in Arctic is vital

"The regional authorities say investments in development and production of oil and gas would exceed 500 billion rubles in 2017-2020," he said. "Most investments would be in deposits in the Turukhan and Taimyr regions and in Evenkiya."

The local government expects oil production in the region to grow from 22 million tonnes in 2016 to 29-30 million tonnes in 2020. According to the legislator, by 2030 East Siberia will produce more than 10% of Russian oil, where the share of the Krasnoyarsk territory would make up to six percent.

From 2009, the Rosneft Oil Company began oil production at the Vankorskoye deposit in the Krasnoyarsk territory. In 2016, was put operational the Suzun field. TASS wrote earlier, that in 2017 would start test operations at the Yurubcheno-Tokhomskoye field, and it would begin working fully in 2018. Further on, the Tagulskoye and Lodochnoye deposits will be put operational, too.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Arctic today
In other media
Реклама
Photo
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Operation in Syria nearing completion — Russian defense minister
2
Russian tennis star Sharapova arrives in Moscow for 2017 Kremlin Cup
3
Putin signs decree to implement UNSC sanctions on North Korea
4
Russian Navy’s aviation to get 10 upgraded antisubmarine warfare helicopters a year
5
Russia’s state arms seller quits India’s tenders for over 20,000 automatic rifles — source
6
Israeli Defense Forces: Russia was notified in real-time about airstrike against Syria
7
Russia’s lower house drafts bill retaliating US sanctions
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама