VIM Airlines can complete several flights after October 15

ST. PETERSBURG, October 14. /TASS/. VIM Airlines may complete several more flights after October 15 but the air carrier will curtail its active flight operations starting from the next week, Russian Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov told reporters on Saturday.

"[Flights] will be largely completed," the minister said responding to a question whether the company stops flying from October 15, as it was reported earlier. "There may be a couple of flights in destinations with the largest number of passengers and difficulties with changing to flights of other companies but we may confidently state that the company will close up its active flying operations after October 15."Sokolov said. VIM Airlines, Russia’s tenth air carrier, said on September 25 that it halts charter flights due to financial problems and shortage of the working capital. This was preceded by a series of flight delays in Russian and overseas airports. According to information of Russian aviation regulator Rosaviatsiya, company’s debts amount to about 7 bln rubles ($122.3 mln).