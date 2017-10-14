Back to Main page
Russia not ready yet to take part in recapitalization of World Bank

Business & Economy
October 14, 18:55 UTC+3

"If we cooperate and there is no discrimination, we will take part in recapitalization," Maksim Oreshkin said

WASHINGTON, October 14. /TASS/. Russia will not make additional capital contributions to the World Bank until it resumes investments in new projects in Russia, Russian Economic Development Minister Maksim Oreshkin told reporters on the sidelines of the annual autumn meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Saturday.

"The issue is linked with availability of loan resources for Russia’s projects. If we cooperate and there is no discrimination, we will take part in recapitalization. On the other hand, if one side discriminates against us, it will be difficult to explain to the Russian people, why we need to invest in the bank’s capital in case it does not work with us and discriminates against us," Oreshkin said, adding the bank’s other shareholders had accepted the position with understanding.

