Drastic volatility in oil market unlikely, market balanced - minister

Russia’s Foreign Ministry confirms preparations underway for Johnson’s visit to MoscowRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 14, 18:51
Sharapova moves to WTA final roundSport October 14, 11:25
Russia hails former French culture minister’s election as UNESCO director generalSociety & Culture October 13, 21:33
US may deliberately stop Russian defense officials from attending UN events — ministryRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 13, 21:29
Audrey Azoulay of France elected UNESCO director generalWorld October 13, 21:15
New US ambassador to Russia grateful for warm reception in MoscowWorld October 13, 20:30
22 individuals injured at Transneft facility, safety rules violation case openedWorld October 13, 19:41
About 20% of HIV-positive Russians do not know of their illness — expertSociety & Culture October 13, 19:17
This week in photos: Putin's puppy, robot’s revolt and Chileans push for indigenous rightsSociety & Culture October 13, 18:01
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
WASHINGTON, October 14. /TASS/. The oil market is well balanced so the price is unlikely to change drastically, Russia’s Economic Development Minister Maksim Oreshkin told reporters on the sidelines of the annual winter meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund on Saturday.
"While the market is somehow balanced, supplies are normalizing step by step, so drastic volatility in the oil market is unlikely," he said.