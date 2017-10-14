Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Agreement with China on development of Siberian gold mine passes government

Business & Economy
October 14, 8:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Under the agreement, production of precious metals is mandatory in the Russian territory

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. The Russian government approved a draft agreement with the Chinese government on development of the Kluchevskoye gold deposit, the Russian government’s website published the document on Saturday.

"The agreement will fix conditions, allowing China National Gold Group Hong Kong Limited … or any other company under its 100% control (direct or indirect) to buy at least 60% and not more than 70% of the voting shares of the Rudnik Zapadnaya - Kluchi Joint Stock Company with the purpose of organizing favorable conditions for investment cooperation in implementation of the project to develop the Kluchevskoye gold ore deposit," the website reports.

Under the agreement, production of precious metals is mandatory in the Russian territory. Implementation of the project would offer about one thousand jobs, mostly in the production cycle, and about two thousand jobs in the neighboring spheres, as well as additional revenues to the country’s budget.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Sharapova moves to WTA final round
2
Audrey Azoulay of France elected UNESCO director general
3
US may deliberately stop Russian defense officials from attending UN events — ministry
4
Russian top brass: US radars cover all possible trajectories of Russian ballistic missiles
5
TASS tops list of Russia’s most quoted news agencies in January-February 2017
6
Russia’s hypersonic Zircon missile to go into serial production in 2018 — source
7
US missile shield spurs arms race, poses threat to humanity — Russian Defense Ministry
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама