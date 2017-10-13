Growth of Russia’s agriculture production may slow down to 2.5-3% in 2017 — minister

Kremlin says ‘compensation’ to Kiev for Crimea out of questionRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 13, 16:25
VORONEZH, October 13. /TASS/. The growth of Russia’s agriculture production may amount to 2.5-3% in 2017, Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachev said Friday.
"We expect agriculture production growth to be around 2.5-3%, mainly due to record grain yields and remaining farm production growth rates of around 4%," he said.
Meanwhile, earlier the ministry projected a 3.5-4% rise in agriculture production.
In recent years, Russia's agriculture production has shown high growth rates. Thus, it reached 3%, and 4.8% in 2016. Tkachev said earlier in an interview with TASS, that agriculture production is expected to rise in 2017.
According to the Economic Development Ministry’s social and economic development outlook for 2018 and the planned period of 2019-2020, agriculture production growth rates will drop to 1.2% in 2017.