Putin says $34.6 mln will be earmarked to support farm equipment production

Kremlin says ‘compensation’ to Kiev for Crimea out of questionRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 13, 16:25
Russia tries to convince South, North Korea to start talks — upper house speakerRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 13, 16:20
Russia to eliminate tomatoes shortage in 4-5 years — agriculture ministerBusiness & Economy October 13, 15:28
Experts say balance between industry and environment in Arctic is vitalBusiness & Economy October 13, 15:20
Kremlin warns US quitting Iranian nuclear deal may have rather negative consequencesRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 13, 15:11
Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow to rock Moscow, St. Petersburg stages in April 2018Society & Culture October 13, 15:09
Kremlin concerned over non-issuance of US visas to Russian officers planning to visit UNRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 13, 14:59
Dusseldorf court lifts all restrictions on OPAL gas pipeline capacitiesBusiness & Economy October 13, 14:15
Maria Sharapova to clash with China’s Peng Shuai in semifinals of 2017 Tianjin OpenSport October 13, 14:05
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
VORONEZH, October 13. /TASS/. A total of 2 bln rubles ($34.6 mln) will be allocated in subsidies for foreign producers of farm equipment with high local manufacturing content operating on the territory of the Russian Federation, President Vladimir Putin said Friday.
"Yesterday, my colleagues and I met representatives of German businesses, some of which quite reasonably consider themselves to be Russian producers as they have reached the level of local manufacturing content regarding farm equipment production required by the Russian government. That is why they raised the question of further subsidizing far equipment production on behalf of all Russian producers of agriculture equipment," he said.
According to Putin, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich "has proposed to allocate 2 bln (rubles) from 20 bln rubles (worth of additional subsidies included in 2018 budget - TASS)," which in his view is a reasonable proposal.