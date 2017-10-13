Putin says $34.6 mln will be earmarked to support farm equipment production

VORONEZH, October 13. /TASS/. A total of 2 bln rubles ($34.6 mln) will be allocated in subsidies for foreign producers of farm equipment with high local manufacturing content operating on the territory of the Russian Federation, President Vladimir Putin said Friday.

"Yesterday, my colleagues and I met representatives of German businesses, some of which quite reasonably consider themselves to be Russian producers as they have reached the level of local manufacturing content regarding farm equipment production required by the Russian government. That is why they raised the question of further subsidizing far equipment production on behalf of all Russian producers of agriculture equipment," he said.

According to Putin, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich "has proposed to allocate 2 bln (rubles) from 20 bln rubles (worth of additional subsidies included in 2018 budget - TASS)," which in his view is a reasonable proposal.