Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kaspersky Lab to furnish newest cyber-threats data to Interpol

Business & Economy
October 12, 19:52 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The goal of cooperation is to consolidate efforts for investigation and prevention of cybercrimes

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Kaspersky Lab and Interpol agreed upon a new cooperation phase, where the Russian antivirus solutions provider will promptly provide the law enforcement authority with data regarding the newest cyber-threats, the company said on Thursday.

Read also

US authorities well-aware Kaspersky Lab not linked to cyber espionage, CEO says

The goal of cooperation is to consolidate efforts, knowledge and expertise for investigation and prevention of cybercrimes. Information provided by Kaspersky Lab will help experts in cyber-criminology to be more quick and efficient in identification of computer incidents worldwide and curb activities of cybercriminals, the company said.

Kaspersky Lab and Interpol are cooperating for more than four years. The parties implemented a series of successful joint projects over that period.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Iskanders group may grow in response to US armor division in Poland — legislator
2
Russian defense minister warns situation in Afghanistan worsening
3
Kremlin regrets US decision to quit UNESCO
4
Varyag cruiser and Admiral Tributs destroyer conduct firing drills
5
IMF upgrades Russia’s GDP growth outlook for 2017-2018
6
Russia’s ‘soldier of the future’ combat outfit gets nuclear-blast resistant watch
7
More than 40,000 people to take part in historical quest ‘The Battle of Stalingrad’
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама