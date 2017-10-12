Kaspersky Lab to furnish newest cyber-threats data to Interpol

Kazakhstan, Russia agree to develop joint projects at Baikonur launch padScience & Space October 12, 18:32
MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Kaspersky Lab and Interpol agreed upon a new cooperation phase, where the Russian antivirus solutions provider will promptly provide the law enforcement authority with data regarding the newest cyber-threats, the company said on Thursday.
The goal of cooperation is to consolidate efforts, knowledge and expertise for investigation and prevention of cybercrimes. Information provided by Kaspersky Lab will help experts in cyber-criminology to be more quick and efficient in identification of computer incidents worldwide and curb activities of cybercriminals, the company said.
Kaspersky Lab and Interpol are cooperating for more than four years. The parties implemented a series of successful joint projects over that period.