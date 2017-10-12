Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian banking system’s profits expected to near $17.29 billion in 2017 - Central Bank

Business & Economy
October 12, 5:07 UTC+3

According to Vasily Pozdyshev, the figure as such is just a statistics element as it is important to see which credit organizations account for it

Share
1 pages in this article
Building of the Central Bank of Russia

Building of the Central Bank of Russia

© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Profits of the Russian banking system in 2017 may near one trillion rubles ($17.29 billion), even minus losses triggered by financial rehabilitation of a number of banks, deputy governor of the Russian Central Bank Vasily Pozdyshev said on Thursday in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

According to Pozdyshev, the figure as such is just a statistics element as it is important to see which credit organizations account for it. "Profits will go on generating as they did elsewhere except those banks where we have decided to recognize losses," he explained.

"I think we may count on profits nearing one trillion [rubles] or maybe even more, even with losses at banks that are undergoing financial rehabilitation," he noted.

On Wednesday, the Russian Central Bank released statistics demonstrating a decrease in profits of Russian banks from 997 billion rubles (17.23 billion US dollars) in January-August 2017 to 675 billion rubles (11.64 billion US dollars) in January-September, 2017. According to the Central Bank, the decrease stems from one-time recognition of negative financial standing of the banking groups in the process of financial rehabilitation.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
DPRK people demand US be punished by 'hail of fire' for aggressive policy — top diplomat
2
Russian flags removed from Russian trade mission in Washington
3
Russian banking system’s profits expected to near $17.29 billion in 2017 - Central Bank
4
Putin will meet with German businessmen
5
Russian Falcons aerobatic team to perform at Youth Festival in Sochi
6
Putin reins in cryptocurrency supply in Russia
7
Putin backs Finance Ministry’s position on cryptocurrency
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама