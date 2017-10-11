Financial recovery of banks limits key rate reduction in Russia — ex-Finance Minister

DPRK people demand US be punished by 'hail of fire' for aggressive policy — top diplomatWorld October 11, 19:49
Russian traditional artists engaged in creating special souvenirs for 2018 World CupSport October 11, 18:48
US going to work hard to prevent downfall of IS in Syria, says Russian senatorRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 11, 18:42
Short Russian Holocaust film Violin to seek Oscar, says producerSociety & Culture October 11, 18:09
Crimean residents bound by their choice of Russia — Norwegian envoyWorld October 11, 17:55
Russia’s Rosatom, Morocco sign cooperation agreementBusiness & Economy October 11, 17:25
World leaders and their canine companionsSociety & Culture October 11, 17:11
Sea freight link to be launched between Russia and SyriaBusiness & Economy October 11, 16:47
Tit-for-tat measures against US-backed media not to affect outlets from other countriesRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 11, 16:42
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
NEW YORK, October 11. /TASS/. Financial recovery of banks implemented by the Central Bank limits reduction of the key rate in Russia, ex-Finance Minister and chief executive of the Center for Strategic Research Alexei Kudrin said on Wednesday.
"The Bank of Russia gives liquidity for financial recovery of banks. This also adds money to the economy and also restricts the key rate reduction," Kudrin said.
"I was very conservative in respect of financial recovery of small and medium banks over the last two - three years. This was not always justified or understandable for me. Financial recovery of major banks, Otkritie and B&N Bank, is a rational action," he added.