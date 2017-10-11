Back to Main page
Russia’s Finance Ministry backs limiting purchases of cryptocurrency for individuals

Business & Economy
October 11, 17:11 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The maximum amount should not exceed $1.700

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russia’s Finance Ministry supports the idea to limit amount crypto-currency that can be purchased by individuals, Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseyev told reporters.

"Yes, there is such an idea, we support it. We should discuss the amounts. We should look at international practice," he said.

Earlier some media reported referring to the head of the committee for financial markets at the Russian parliament Anatoly Aksakov that the draft law on the regulation of crypto-currency may limit maximum amount of purchase of tokens by individuals.

According to the lawmaker, the maximum amount should not exceed 100,000 rubles ($1.700), but the sum of 600,000 rubles ($10,370) is also under discussion.

