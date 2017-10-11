Back to Main page
Sea freight link to be launched between Russia and Syria

Business & Economy
October 11, 16:47 UTC+3 KRASNODAR

The plan is to supply imported perishable goods to Russia's Novorossiysk and export cargo through Syria's Latakia

© Vitaliy Belousov/TASS

KRASNODAR, October 11. /TASS/. A sea freight connection is planned to be launched between Russia’s Novorossiysk and Syria’s port of Latakia, a representative of the press service of Russia’s Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port (NCSP) told TASS Wednesday.

Read also

Over 15,000 small businesses resume activities in Syria’s Aleppo

"An agreement has been made on transportation of export and import containers between Novorossiysk and Latakia. The link is being formed," the press service said.

The plan is to supply imported perishable goods to Novorossiysk and export "equipment and breakbulk cargo" through the Syrian port.

As reported earlier an Adygea-based Adyg-Yurak company delivers vegetables and fruits from the Syrian Latakia and Tartus provinces through the port of Novorossiysk. Imports were planned at around 6,000 tonnes by the end of this summer.

Syrian conflict
