Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Volume of loans in Russia’s economy up 4.3% in nine months

Business & Economy
October 11, 10:26 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Volume of loans to the Russian economy in January-September 2017 increased by 4.3%, according to the Russian Central Bank.

"In January - September of this year, loans to the economy grew by 4.3%, including a 2.8% increase in lending to non-financial organizations," the regulator said.

Read also

Putin says Russian economy overcomes recession

PM Medvedev wants Russia to achieve GDP growth higher than that of global economy

Putin says nation’s economy gaining momentum, Russians to gradually reap its benefits

Russia’s economy revival spurs Europe’s interest to new investment projects — minister

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Central Bank of Russia
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Militants capture two convoys with humanitarian aid for Syrian settlements
2
Moscow-hosted 2018 FIFA World Cup Final Draw sets Pot 1
3
Four Ukrainian citizens arrested in absentia for attacking Russian diplomatic missions
4
Russian prime minister, Moroccan leader to discuss energy, agriculture
5
Russian expert suggests signing Iran-style nuke deal with North Korea
6
Putin vows to do his best for Transnistrian settlement
7
Russia’s ‘soldier of the future’ combat outfit gets nuclear-blast resistant watch
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама