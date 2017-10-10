IMF upgrades Russia’s GDP growth outlook for 2017-2018

WASHINGTON, October 10. /TASS/. The International Monetary Fund has upgraded its GDP growth outlook for the Russian Federation to 1.8% from 1.4% for 2017 and to 1.6% from 1.4% for 2018 in its new analytic report released on Tuesday.

Russia’s GDP decline currently amounts to 0.2%, down from 0.6% as stated in the previous IMF report released in March.

Inflation is expected at 4.2% in 2017, and 3.9% in 2018, according to the revised outlook.