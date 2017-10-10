Meeting on cryptocurrencies to be partly open for media — Kremlin

SOCHI, October 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting on cryptocurrencies on Tuesday, press secretary of the president Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"It is planned that reporters will be able to listen to president’s words at the meeting," Peskov noted.

Discussion of the problem has just started and hardly any decisions will be taken as a result of the meeting, he told reporters.

"This topic is active in the agenda. Cryptocurrencies in many countries are becoming active in circulation as a financial instrument but not a single country is aware of reliable regulation of this payment instrument and investment instrument at a time," Peskov said. "Various viewpoints exist and are presented in this regard and this topic will be discuss at the meeting chaired by the president," he said.

"It is obvious that work in this area will be carried and will be carried proactively," he added.

The topic of cryptocurrencies was raised earlier at the meeting of the Russian President with the business community on September 21.