Meeting on cryptocurrencies to be partly open for media — Kremlin

Zaryadye: Moscow's park of the future on display todaySociety & Culture October 10, 16:56
White & Case to represent Russia in legal battle for diplomatic propertyWorld October 10, 16:40
Over 30,000 fans expected at Russia-Iran friendly football match in KazanSport October 10, 16:17
Russia’s ‘soldier of the future’ combat outfit gets nuclear-blast resistant watchMilitary & Defense October 10, 15:26
Over 1.5 mln ticket requests submitted for 2018 FIFA World CupSport October 10, 14:28
Nemtsov’s family asks Supreme Court to requalify politician’s murderRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 10, 13:56
Russia-Syria trade turnover up 42% in seven months of 2017Business & Economy October 10, 13:45
Russia delivers more than 180 strikes against terrorists in Deir ez-ZorMilitary & Defense October 10, 13:32
Russia may sign 4 commercial contracts for Proton rocket launches in 2019Science & Space October 10, 13:25
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
SOCHI, October 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting on cryptocurrencies on Tuesday, press secretary of the president Dmitry Peskov told TASS.
"It is planned that reporters will be able to listen to president’s words at the meeting," Peskov noted.
Discussion of the problem has just started and hardly any decisions will be taken as a result of the meeting, he told reporters.
"This topic is active in the agenda. Cryptocurrencies in many countries are becoming active in circulation as a financial instrument but not a single country is aware of reliable regulation of this payment instrument and investment instrument at a time," Peskov said. "Various viewpoints exist and are presented in this regard and this topic will be discuss at the meeting chaired by the president," he said.
"It is obvious that work in this area will be carried and will be carried proactively," he added.
The topic of cryptocurrencies was raised earlier at the meeting of the Russian President with the business community on September 21.