Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Meeting on cryptocurrencies to be partly open for media — Kremlin

Business & Economy
October 10, 16:15 UTC+3 SOCHI

The Russian president will hold the meeting on Tuesday

Share
1 pages in this article

SOCHI, October 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting on cryptocurrencies on Tuesday, press secretary of the president Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"It is planned that reporters will be able to listen to president’s words at the meeting," Peskov noted.

Read also

Experts believe Russia not ready for crypto assets

Discussion of the problem has just started and hardly any decisions will be taken as a result of the meeting, he told reporters.

"This topic is active in the agenda. Cryptocurrencies in many countries are becoming active in circulation as a financial instrument but not a single country is aware of reliable regulation of this payment instrument and investment instrument at a time," Peskov said. "Various viewpoints exist and are presented in this regard and this topic will be discuss at the meeting chaired by the president," he said.

"It is obvious that work in this area will be carried and will be carried proactively," he added.

The topic of cryptocurrencies was raised earlier at the meeting of the Russian President with the business community on September 21.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Central Bank backs restrictions on operations of external websites selling cryptocurrency
2
Russia’s ‘soldier of the future’ combat outfit gets nuclear-blast resistant watch
3
Russian Su-24 jet skids off runway in Syria, crew killed
4
Russia delivers more than 180 strikes against terrorists in Deir ez-Zor
5
Turkey says it may annul S-400 contract if Russia rejects idea of joint production
6
White & Case to represent Russia in legal battle for diplomatic property
7
Russia-Syria trade turnover up 42% in seven months of 2017
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама