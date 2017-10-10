Arrests from Russian assets in France to be lifted — international legal protection center

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. All enforcement proceedings against Russia, initiated by former shareholders of the oil company YUKOS have been terminated. In the next move all arrests from Russia assets will be lifted, the chief of the International Center for Legal Protection representing Russia in the YUKOS case, Andrei Kondakov, has told TASS.

"Today, on October 10 former YUKOS shareholders declared they terminated all litigations they had initiated in 2014 in an attempt to achieve the recognition and enforcement of the Hague Tribunal’s decisions in France. This means that all arrests from Russia’s assets in France will be lifted," he said.

Kondankov said that France was the last country where the restrictions imposed on Russian assets on the basis of YUKOS shareholders requests had been lifted.

"This is an achievement of the well-coordinated system of protecting Russia’s interests, created by the Justice Ministry, Foreign Ministry, the International Center for Legal Protection and a group of foreign lawyers," Kondakov said. He added that the decision came just several hours before the moment Russia was to file another statement at the Court of Appeal of Paris.