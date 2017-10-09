Russia suggests setting up e-commerce working group in WTO

MARRAKECH, October 9. /TASS/. Russia suggests setting up a working group on e-commerce within the framework of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin said at the WTO ministerial conference on Monday.

"Russia would like to stir up the discussion on e-commerce and simplification of investments. If there is a need to establish special working authorities with a negotiation mandate for ministers, we should do that," he said.

Formalization of this work as a result of establishing a common working platform can promote to delivery of visible results in improvement of e-commerce laws within the WTO framework, Oreshkin said.

"We are confident that meaningful discussion and sharing of ideas will help us in wording the agenda on this topic," the minister noted.