Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to build environment protection fleet worth $53.1 mln after 2021

Business & Economy
October 09, 21:42 UTC+3 SOCHI

Construction of the environment protection fleet is included into the Arctic socioeconomic development program

Share
1 pages in this article

SOCHI, October 9. /TASS/. Construction of the environment protection fleet amounting to 3.1 bln rubles ($53.1 mln) after 2021 is included into the Arctic socioeconomic development program, Russian Minister of Natural Resources said on Monday.

Read also
The Arctic tanker Christophe de Margerie

"Green" transport: Why Arctic fleet should prefer gas fuel to diesel

"Construction of the environment protection fleet for Rosprirodnadzor [Russian natural resources usage watchdog - TASS] in support of environment protection supervision on seas and on the continental shelf with funding amounting to 3.1 bln rubles ($53.1 mln) from 2021 was included into the state program on Arctic socioeconomic development," Donskoi said.

Such fleet will increase safety of marine operations and will make possible to considerably mitigate potential environmental risks for marine ecosystems, the minister said.

Transition to vessels operating on liquefied natural gas or Green Shipping is another method of mitigating environmental risks, Donskoi said. The proposal is to start from the Northern Sea Route, he added.

"Construction of icebreakers using LNG as fuel has already started at present. Polaris, the first vessel of this type, was built at Finland’s Arctech shipyard owned by Russian United Shipbuilding Corporation," the minister said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Arctic today
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal may trigger negative consequences — Kremlin
2
Turkey says it may annul S-400 contract if Russia rejects idea of joint production
3
Exports of Russia’s S-400 missile systems
4
Russian airstrikes wipe out 300 IS militants on Euphrates eastern bank
5
Lavrov, Tillerson discuss de-escalation zones in Syria
6
Bolshoi and Met Opera to stage three performances with Anna Netrebko in star role
7
Russia’s formidable S-400 Triumf air defense missile system
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама