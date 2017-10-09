Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia's Rosatom eyes Dutch companies’ participation in Lider icebreaker project

Business & Economy
October 09, 17:02 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s power engineering company has signed memorandum of understanding with Dutch suppliers to shipyards

Share
1 pages in this article
© Ruslan Shamukov/TASS

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russia’s Atomenergomash power engineering company, the mechanical engineering division of Rosatom nuclear corporation, said on Monday it has signed memorandums of understanding with Dutch suppliers to shipyards, Coops & Nieborg and Machine-en Lierenfabriek C.Kraaijeveld.

Read also
International Maritime Defense Show in Saint Petersburg

Russia’s advanced Lider-class destroyer to get nuclear propulsion unit

Under the documents, the possible participation of Dutch companies as partners of Atomenergomash in the project to build Russia’s most powerful new-generation Lider-class nuclear icebreakers will be considered.

The companies will also consider plans for cooperation in the shipbuilding field. The sides will discuss possible localization of producing the equipment of Dutch companies at Atomenergomash’s enterprises, also in the interests of the United Shipbuilding Corporation.

"Particular terms of fulfilling these contracts, dividing responsibilities of the sides, the list of items, prices, total cost, timeframe and conditions of supplies and carrying out works will be included in a separate contract," the company said.

Atomenergomash unites nearly 30 major manufacturing, scientific and research, and engineering enterprises across Russia and in other countries. It provides efficient solutions to atomic, thermal power energy, gas and petrochemical industry.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Exports of Russia’s S-400 missile systems
2
Turkey says it may annul S-400 contract if Russia rejects idea of joint production
3
Russia’s formidable S-400 Triumf air defense missile system
4
Putin’s popularity inspires products named in his honor — Kremlin
5
US supplies weapons to radicals, not ‘moderate opposition’ — Syrian Defense Ministry
6
Post-Soviet security bloc begins military exercise in Armenia
7
Russia’s federal budget deficit shrinks nearly six-fold over 9 months
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама