Russia's Rosatom eyes Dutch companies’ participation in Lider icebreaker project

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russia’s Atomenergomash power engineering company, the mechanical engineering division of Rosatom nuclear corporation, said on Monday it has signed memorandums of understanding with Dutch suppliers to shipyards, Coops & Nieborg and Machine-en Lierenfabriek C.Kraaijeveld.

Under the documents, the possible participation of Dutch companies as partners of Atomenergomash in the project to build Russia’s most powerful new-generation Lider-class nuclear icebreakers will be considered.

The companies will also consider plans for cooperation in the shipbuilding field. The sides will discuss possible localization of producing the equipment of Dutch companies at Atomenergomash’s enterprises, also in the interests of the United Shipbuilding Corporation.

"Particular terms of fulfilling these contracts, dividing responsibilities of the sides, the list of items, prices, total cost, timeframe and conditions of supplies and carrying out works will be included in a separate contract," the company said.

Atomenergomash unites nearly 30 major manufacturing, scientific and research, and engineering enterprises across Russia and in other countries. It provides efficient solutions to atomic, thermal power energy, gas and petrochemical industry.