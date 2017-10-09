Back to Main page
Russia, France to hold meeting on economic issues in mid-December — senior diplomat

Business & Economy
October 09, 12:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia will be represented by Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin, and France - by its economy minister

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russia and France will hold a meeting of the Russian-French Council for Economic, Financial, Industrial and Trade Issues (CEFIC) in the middle of December, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexey Meshkov said on Monday.

"The so-called CEFIC, that’s an intergovernmental economic institution, will be held in the middle of December," he said. "Russia will be represented by Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin, and France - by its economy minister as well."

"That’s a priority task for us," Meshkov added, commenting on the plans for Russian-French contacts in the near future.

