Russia, France to hold meeting on economic issues in mid-December — senior diplomat

US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal may trigger negative consequences — KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 09, 13:22
Turkey says it may annul S-400 contract if Russia rejects idea of joint productionMilitary & Defense October 09, 13:07
Press review: What awaits US media after clampdown on RT and Macron to visit SPIEF-2018Press Review October 09, 13:00
Turkey launches operation to establish security in Syria’s IdlibMilitary & Defense October 09, 12:53
US ambassador says he plans to work in Russia on the basis of pragmatismWorld October 09, 11:58
Russia’s federal budget deficit shrinks nearly six-fold over 9 monthsBusiness & Economy October 09, 11:22
Russia, Saudi Arabia agree on S-400 systems’ suppliesMilitary & Defense October 09, 10:57
Russia's Rosneft closes purchase of 30% stake in Egyptian Zohr gas fieldBusiness & Economy October 09, 10:24
US supplies weapons to radicals, not ‘moderate opposition’ — Syrian Defense MinistryMilitary & Defense October 09, 9:30
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russia and France will hold a meeting of the Russian-French Council for Economic, Financial, Industrial and Trade Issues (CEFIC) in the middle of December, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexey Meshkov said on Monday.
"The so-called CEFIC, that’s an intergovernmental economic institution, will be held in the middle of December," he said. "Russia will be represented by Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin, and France - by its economy minister as well."
"That’s a priority task for us," Meshkov added, commenting on the plans for Russian-French contacts in the near future.