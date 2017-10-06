Arctic shelf expeditions on board Academy of Sciences’ vessel become annual

TOMSK, October 6. /TASS/. Beginning from 2018, scientists will organize annual expeditions on board the Akademik (Academician) Mstislav Keldysh scientific-research vessel along the route Arkhangelsk - Vladivostok - Arkhangelsk, press service of the Tomsk Polytechnic University said, adding scientists plan also researching the Russian Arctic shelf.

"Beginning from 2018, we shall organize as annual the trans-Arctic expeditions on board the flagship of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ scientific-research fleet, the Akademik Mstislav Keldysh, were scientists of the Academy and universities will be involved in complex and inter-discipline research," the press service quoted the University’s Professor Igor Semiletov as saying.

This plan was supported by the Russian Academy of Sciences. The Tomsk University’s scientific-technological platform will play an important role in resumed integration of the higher-education sciences and the Academic sciences in research of the Russian Arctic shelf, the press service said in a statement.