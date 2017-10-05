Russia wants to start exporting wheat to India — minister

Donetsk republic finds new evidence showing Kiev had hand in MH17 flight crashWorld October 05, 19:13
Baghdad is ready to talk with Kurds — Iraqi ambassador to RussiaWorld October 05, 19:00
Diplomat comments on US measures against RT channelRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 05, 18:47
Russia's greatest ballerinas of all timesSociety & Culture October 05, 18:23
Russia, Saudi Arabia to bolster nuclear and space cooperation — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 05, 18:18
FIFA official praises Russian cities’ preparations for hosting 2018 World Cup matchesSport October 05, 18:14
Russian combat engineers demine over 10,000 buildings in Syria’s PalmyraMilitary & Defense October 05, 17:46
Leaders of Russia, Saudi Arabia hail OPEC+ work — LavrovBusiness & Economy October 05, 17:32
Russian, Saudi leaders discuss situation in Middle East — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 05, 17:29
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Russia would like to start exporting wheat to India, Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachev said, speaking at a business breakfast in the framework of the Golden Autumn forum.
"I believe that India is the country which is yet to be open for Russia (in terms of deliveries of agricultural products - TASS). We do not sell you five million tonnes of grain or wheat, but we want to do it," Tkachev said.
Earlier, Tkachev said that in 2017-2018 Russia hopes to win back the world leadership in export of wheat. In the previous agricultural year, which ended on June 30, 2017, Russia exported a record 35.5 million tonnes of grain, including 27.1 million tonnes of wheat, ranking second after the United States (28.1 million tonnes) the world leader in wheat exports.