Russia wants to start exporting wheat to India — minister

Business & Economy
October 05, 18:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In 2017-2018 Russia hopes to win back the world leadership in export of wheat

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Russia would like to start exporting wheat to India, Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachev said, speaking at a business breakfast in the framework of the Golden Autumn forum.

"I believe that India is the country which is yet to be open for Russia (in terms of deliveries of agricultural products - TASS). We do not sell you five million tonnes of grain or wheat, but we want to do it," Tkachev said.

Earlier, Tkachev said that in 2017-2018 Russia hopes to win back the world leadership in export of wheat. In the previous agricultural year, which ended on June 30, 2017, Russia exported a record 35.5 million tonnes of grain, including 27.1 million tonnes of wheat, ranking second after the United States (28.1 million tonnes) the world leader in wheat exports.

