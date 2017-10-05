Russian and Saudi trade ministries sign memorandum of understanding

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry and Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Commerce and Investment signed a memorandum of understanding as part of the Russian-Saudi talks on October 5 in Moscow.

The document was signed by Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov and the Minister of Commerce and Investment of Saudi Arabia Majed Bin Abdullah Al Kassabi.

On Thursday, President Vladimir Putin held talks with King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. The leaders of the two countries discussed the expansion of economic cooperation, military-technical cooperation, as well as a number of important international problems.

On the eve of the talks, the Russian Industry and Trade Minister held a meeting with the Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Khalid al-Falih. The parties discussed the potential of investment cooperation, in particular, in the oil and gas sector.