Russian and Saudi trade ministries sign memorandum of understanding

Donetsk republic finds new evidence showing Kiev had hand in MH17 flight crashWorld October 05, 19:13
Baghdad is ready to talk with Kurds — Iraqi ambassador to RussiaWorld October 05, 19:00
Diplomat comments on US measures against RT channelRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 05, 18:47
Russia's greatest ballerinas of all timesSociety & Culture October 05, 18:23
Russia, Saudi Arabia to bolster nuclear and space cooperation — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 05, 18:18
FIFA official praises Russian cities’ preparations for hosting 2018 World Cup matchesSport October 05, 18:14
Russian combat engineers demine over 10,000 buildings in Syria’s PalmyraMilitary & Defense October 05, 17:46
Leaders of Russia, Saudi Arabia hail OPEC+ work — LavrovBusiness & Economy October 05, 17:32
Russian, Saudi leaders discuss situation in Middle East — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 05, 17:29
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry and Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Commerce and Investment signed a memorandum of understanding as part of the Russian-Saudi talks on October 5 in Moscow.
The document was signed by Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov and the Minister of Commerce and Investment of Saudi Arabia Majed Bin Abdullah Al Kassabi.
On Thursday, President Vladimir Putin held talks with King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. The leaders of the two countries discussed the expansion of economic cooperation, military-technical cooperation, as well as a number of important international problems.
On the eve of the talks, the Russian Industry and Trade Minister held a meeting with the Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Khalid al-Falih. The parties discussed the potential of investment cooperation, in particular, in the oil and gas sector.