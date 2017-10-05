Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian and Saudi trade ministries sign memorandum of understanding

Business & Economy
October 05, 18:14 UTC+3 MOSCOW

President Vladimir Putin held talks with King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry and Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Commerce and Investment signed a memorandum of understanding as part of the Russian-Saudi talks on October 5 in Moscow.

Read also

Russian president and Saudi king meeting round-up

The document was signed by Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov and the Minister of Commerce and Investment of Saudi Arabia Majed Bin Abdullah Al Kassabi.

On Thursday, President Vladimir Putin held talks with King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. The leaders of the two countries discussed the expansion of economic cooperation, military-technical cooperation, as well as a number of important international problems.

On the eve of the talks, the Russian Industry and Trade Minister held a meeting with the Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Khalid al-Falih. The parties discussed the potential of investment cooperation, in particular, in the oil and gas sector.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian submarines launch cruise missile strike on IS near Deir ez-Zor
2
Donetsk republic finds new evidence showing Kiev had hand in MH17 flight crash
3
Saudi Arabia interested in buying S-400 missile systems
4
Russian president and Saudi king meeting round-up
5
Putin holds state banquet in honor of Saudi king
6
Kremlin: Russian, US envoys will only "synchronize watches" at upcoming talks on Ukraine
7
Russia’s advanced icebreaker Ilya Muromets begins state trials in Baltic Sea
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама