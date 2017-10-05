Leaders of Russia, Saudi Arabia hail OPEC+ work — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud have hailed efforts by the oil producing countries within the framework of the OPEC+ group, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after the talks on Thursday.

"Our cooperation in the energy sphere is not confined to bilateral projects," Lavrov said. "His Majesty and the Russian President reaffirmed efforts being exerted by the energy ministries within the OPEC+ format."