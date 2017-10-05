Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Leaders of Russia, Saudi Arabia hail OPEC+ work — Lavrov

Business & Economy
October 05, 17:32 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud have hailed efforts by the oil producing countries within the framework of the OPEC+ group, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after the talks on Thursday.

"Our cooperation in the energy sphere is not confined to bilateral projects," Lavrov said. "His Majesty and the Russian President reaffirmed efforts being exerted by the energy ministries within the OPEC+ format."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian submarines launch cruise missile strike on IS near Deir ez-Zor
2
Donetsk republic finds new evidence showing Kiev had hand in MH17 flight crash
3
Saudi Arabia interested in buying S-400 missile systems
4
Russian president and Saudi king meeting round-up
5
Putin holds state banquet in honor of Saudi king
6
Kremlin: Russian, US envoys will only "synchronize watches" at upcoming talks on Ukraine
7
Russia’s advanced icebreaker Ilya Muromets begins state trials in Baltic Sea
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама