Russian grain exports to Iran through Makhachkala Port up 30% year-to-date

MAKHACHKALA, October 5. /TASS/. Russia’s exports of wheat, rye and corn to Iran through the Makhachkala Commercial Sea Port (MCSP) increased almost 30% in nine months of 2017 to 220,000 tonnes, according to press service of the Dagestan’s agriculture and food ministry.

"More than 220 thousand tonnes of wheat, rye and corn were transported through the Makhachkala Commercial Sea Port to Iran in nine months of this year, an almost 30% increase compared with the same period last year," the report said.

Russia’s grain exports through the MCSP are expected to rise further on, the ministry added.

As reported earlier Russia plans to export around 45 mln tonnes of grain, including 30 mln tonnes of wheat. As of today, more than 10 mln tonnes of grain have been exported, a 34% increase year-on-year.