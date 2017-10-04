Russia’s defense ministry completes Arctic cleanup effort for 2017

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Units of Russia’s Defense Ministry have completed their environmental cleanup work in the Arctic planned for this year, Deputy Defense Minister Dmitry Bulgakov said on Wednesday.

In 2017, more than 6,058 tonnes of metal scrap were collected in the Arctic zone and over half of the amount was removed, outstripping the target by 37%. Last year, more than 6,054 tonnes of metal scrap were gathered.

"Over the past three years, the Defense Ministry’s forces in the Arctic zone have collected and removed more than 14,000 tonnes of metal scrap," the general said.

This year, 186 servicemen, dozens of pieces of special equipment and the Navy’s support vessels were involved in the Arctic cleanup effort.