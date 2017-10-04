Russia’s defense ministry completes Arctic cleanup effort for 2017

Russian Space Forces facilitiesMilitary & Defense October 04, 15:30
OPEC+ oil cut deal may be extended — PuitnBusiness & Economy October 04, 15:14
Putin vows Russia will keep on backing Iran dealRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 04, 15:08
Putin certain that united efforts to defeat terrorists in Syria will succeedRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 04, 15:04
Russia’s defense ministry completes Arctic cleanup effort for 2017Business & Economy October 04, 15:01
Sharapova out of 2017 China Open after straight sets defeat to World’s No. 2 HalepSport October 04, 14:56
Spartak Moscow FC fans unlikely to express racist behavior at matches — deputy PMSport October 04, 14:54
Russia plans to launch over 10 pioneering space surveillance systems before 2020Science & Space October 04, 14:47
Kremlin suggests Russian energy sector develop into global market ‘trendsetter’Business & Economy October 04, 14:26
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Units of Russia’s Defense Ministry have completed their environmental cleanup work in the Arctic planned for this year, Deputy Defense Minister Dmitry Bulgakov said on Wednesday.
In 2017, more than 6,058 tonnes of metal scrap were collected in the Arctic zone and over half of the amount was removed, outstripping the target by 37%. Last year, more than 6,054 tonnes of metal scrap were gathered.
"Over the past three years, the Defense Ministry’s forces in the Arctic zone have collected and removed more than 14,000 tonnes of metal scrap," the general said.
This year, 186 servicemen, dozens of pieces of special equipment and the Navy’s support vessels were involved in the Arctic cleanup effort.