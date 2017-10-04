Back to Main page
Kremlin suggests Russian energy sector develop into global market ‘trendsetter’

Business & Economy
October 04, 14:26 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Kremlin stresses the energy sector is one of the most important, strategic branches of the Russian economy

© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. The Russian energy industry should turn into a worldwide market "trendsetter", Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"We know that the energy sector is one of the most important, strategic branches of our economy," he highlighted at the MediaTek award presentation ceremony on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week. "This is what feeds us, what warms us and what fosters us, what ensures the movement of the entire economy and is the key to our innovative development’s success. Therefore, the energy sector is our everything."

The Kremlin spokesman added that "the Russian energy sector should be not only a participant in events in various countries of the world, but it should be a trendsetter in modes, technologies and major trends in the global energy sector as well."

