Moscow deems it important to coordinate its efforts under OPEC+ deal with Riyadh — Lavrov

Business & Economy
October 04, 1:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Riyadh and Moscow participate in the implementation of the OPEC-plus agreements on reducing the world oil production

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russia thinks it important to continue to coordinate efforts with Saudi Arabia on the implementation of agreements in the OPEC+ format, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Pan-Arab newspaper Asharq Al-Awasat.

"Riyadh and Moscow participate in the implementation of the OPEC-plus agreements on reducing the world oil production. We deem it important to continue coordinating our efforts with Saudi partners in this field,» he stressed.

I late 2016, the (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and 11 oil exporting countries that are not its members, including Russia, reached an agreement to cut daily oil production by 1.8 million barrels a day in the first six months of 2017 (on October 2016). In May 2017, all the participants in the deal agreed to extend it till April 2018, with countries’ quotas remaining as they were initially agreed.

