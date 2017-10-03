Russian investment in Ukraine breaks record of Yanukovich’s presidency

Work underway to increase number of affordable 2018 World Cup tickets — officialSport October 03, 23:31
KIEV, October 3. /TASS/. Russian investment in the Ukrainian economy in the first six months of 2017 broke a record set during the presidency of the ostensibly ‘pro-Russian’ Viktor Yanukovich, suggests the data Ukraine’s State Service for Statistics released on Tuesday.
In 2016, Russia moved to the position of the main foreign investor in the Ukrainian economy, as its companies invested $ 1.67 billion. The figure amounted to slightly more than a third of all the foreign investment in Ukraine.
Cyprus occupied the second position on the list of major foreign investors with $ 427.7 million, the UK, third with $ 403.9 million, the Netherlands, fourth with $ 255 million, and Austria, fifth with $ 249.9 million.
The same report indicates, however, that the Russian companies invested $ 4.4 billion in Ukraine from January through to June 2017. This stands at 11.4% of the total foreign investment and exceeds the most successful previous result registered in 2013.
From 2013 to 2015, Russia always held the fourth position among foreign investors in Ukraine. The monies invested by Russian companies in 2013 totaled $ 4.29 billion. In 2014, the figure dropped to $ 2.27 billion and in 2015 it went up again to $ 3.3 billion.