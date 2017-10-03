Back to Main page
Debts of VIM Airlines are over 10 bln rubles ($172.8 mln) — Transport Minister

Business & Economy
October 03, 23:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Leasing companies may also present claims to the airline

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Debts of distressed VIM Airlines are over 10 bln rubles ($172.8 mln) and the fate of the company is in hands of lenders, Russian Transport Minister told reporters on Tuesday.

Read also

Investigators charge VIM Airlines CEO with fraud

"The fate of the company will be in hands of lenders and other organizations, with the company’s debt to them about 10 bln rubles ($172.8 mln)," the minister said.

The debt of VIM Airlines to financial institutions is about 7 bln rubles ($120.9 mln), Sokolov said. Debts to airports and air traffic control authorities are about 1.5 bln rubles ($25.9 mln). The company also owes about 3 bln rubles ($51.8 mln) to foreign airports, the minister said.

Leasing companies may also present claims to the airline, Sokolov said. "They will obviously have claims also because the company is not making lease payments," he said.

The situation with VIM Airlines will not lead to hiking airfare prices, the minister noted.

"Considering the decline in the passenger traffic during the winter season, no complications will arise regarding passengers of VIM Airlines and those planning to fly with this air carrier. The market will redistribute these flows without any problems," Sokolov said.

