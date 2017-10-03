Russian antimonopoly watchdog may open case against B. Braun Medical

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) may open an antimonopoly probe against B. Braun Medical, the Russian subsidiary of Germany’s B. Braun, press service of the authority told TASS on Tuesday.

"Inspection of B. Braun Medical was completed. Opening of the antimonopoly probe is under consideration now. Inspections of Pharmstandard and Biocad have not been completed yet," the press service said.

B. Braun Medical is suspected of participating in one of the largest cartel agreements in pharmaceuticals trading. It is estimated as totaling over 10 bln rubles ($172.8 mln) and covers drugs of various categories, FAS department head of Andrei Tenishev told TASS earlier in June.

It was reported earlier Russian antimonopoly watchdog found over 70 price fixings during procurement of drugs and medical products as of 2016 year-end.