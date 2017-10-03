Russia's Yamal to host international Arctic medical forum in November

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. The first international Arctic medical forum will take place in Salekhard (the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District) in late November. Experts and delegates will discuss priorities of healthcare in the Russian Arctic, press service of the region's governor said on Tuesday.

"In late November, Salekhard will host the first international Arctic medical forum - Arctic regions towards life expectancy of 76 years," the press service said. "The event's organizer is the District's healthcare department with support from the local government."

The forum's main objective is to unite medical experts of the northern regions for better development of healthcare, medical sciences and education, as well as professional training of the medical personnel working in the Arctic.

"The forum will feature representatives of the Russian Healthcare Ministry and of executive authorities in healthcare in the northern territories, as well as leading healthcare specialists, top managers of medical organizations and medical workers," the press service said.

Authorities say, experts will discuss at the forum the regional peculiarities of the health and management of medical assistance services.

"Among important topics would be motivation for healthy living, the environment's impact on health, development of sanitary aviation and mobile forms of healthcare, school medicine and others," the press service said, adding the two-day program includes a plenary session and sessions focusing on specific topics, reports by stands, a photo exhibition, and an exhibition of medical equipment. The forum will result in practical recommendations in various aspects of healthcare development in the Russian Arctic zone. The forum's participants will forward the event's resolution to the Russian healthcare ministry.