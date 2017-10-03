EBRD to close five of seven representative offices in Russia in 2018

FIFA comments on Russian cities readiness for 2018 World CupSport October 03, 19:02
Moscow refutes allegations IS captured two Russian soldiersMilitary & Defense October 03, 18:23
Half of world population to see 2018 World Football Cup on TV — ministerSport October 03, 18:18
Moscow’s Ukraina hotel to host FIFA office during 2018 World CupSport October 03, 18:15
Putin: fans expect Russian team to give their all in each 2018 World Football Cup matchSport October 03, 17:46
Some 1,400 Russian social media ‘death groups’ uncovered since early 2017Society & Culture October 03, 17:27
2018 European Weightlifting Championships put off due to Russian team’s suspensionSport October 03, 17:25
Saakashvili asks for political asylum in Ukraine — lawyerWorld October 03, 17:18
Gas Exporting Countries ForumBusiness & Economy October 03, 16:20
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
LONDON, October 3. /TASS/. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will close five of its seven offices in Russia in 2018, Senior Advisor to the EBRD in Eastern Europe Anton Usov told TASS.
"As the bank does not make active investments in Russia since the summer of 2014, it was decided that a number of offices <...> will be closed," he said.
"Offices in Ekaterinburg, Krasnoyarsk, Rostov-on-Don, Vladivostok and Samara will be closed at different times in 2018," Usov explained.