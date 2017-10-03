Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

EBRD to close five of seven representative offices in Russia in 2018

Business & Economy
October 03, 18:07 UTC+3

Offices in Ekaterinburg, Krasnoyarsk, Rostov-on-Don, Vladivostok and Samara will be closed at different times in 2018

Share
1 pages in this article

LONDON, October 3. /TASS/. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will close five of its seven offices in Russia in 2018, Senior Advisor to the EBRD in Eastern Europe Anton Usov told TASS.

"As the bank does not make active investments in Russia since the summer of 2014, it was decided that a number of offices <...> will be closed," he said.

"Offices in Ekaterinburg, Krasnoyarsk, Rostov-on-Don, Vladivostok and Samara will be closed at different times in 2018," Usov explained.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow refutes allegations IS captured two Russian soldiers
2
Russia on track to becoming global energy storage leader — minister
3
FIFA comments on Russian cities readiness for 2018 World Cup
4
Putin lambasts war hysteria over North Korea
5
Putin comments on Yemen crisis
6
Putin to attend session on Russia’s preparations for 2018 FIFA World Cup
7
Kremlin comments on opposition figure Navalny arrest
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама