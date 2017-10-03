EBRD to close five of seven representative offices in Russia in 2018

LONDON, October 3. /TASS/. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will close five of its seven offices in Russia in 2018, Senior Advisor to the EBRD in Eastern Europe Anton Usov told TASS.

"As the bank does not make active investments in Russia since the summer of 2014, it was decided that a number of offices <...> will be closed," he said.

"Offices in Ekaterinburg, Krasnoyarsk, Rostov-on-Don, Vladivostok and Samara will be closed at different times in 2018," Usov explained.