Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Turkey approves EIA for Turkish Stream’s offshore segment

Business & Economy
October 03, 17:44 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Turkish Stream project envisages the construction of a gas pipeline across the Black Sea to Turkey’s European part and further on to the border with Greece

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Key facts about Turkish Stream project

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urban Planning approved the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the offshore segment of the Turkish Stream project, a representative of the project in Turkey told TASS by phone on Tuesday.

"Yes, the Ministry of Environment and Urban Planning of Turkey announced final approval of the environmental impact assessment for the offshore section of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline," the source said.

Turkish Stream project envisages the construction of a gas pipeline across the Black Sea to Turkey’s European part and further on to the border with Greece. The seabed section is to be 910 kilometers long and the land section will run 180 km into Turkey. On May 7, Gazprom kicked off the construction of a seabed section of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline from the Russian Black Sea coast.

The first line is meant for gas supplies to the Turkish market. The second one will be used to supply gas to Southern and Southeastern Europe. Each thread will have a capacity of 15.75 bln cubic meters of gas a year. The overall cost of the project is estimated at 11.4 bln euro ($12.98 bln).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow refutes allegations IS captured two Russian soldiers
2
Russia on track to becoming global energy storage leader — minister
3
FIFA comments on Russian cities readiness for 2018 World Cup
4
Putin lambasts war hysteria over North Korea
5
Putin comments on Yemen crisis
6
Putin to attend session on Russia’s preparations for 2018 FIFA World Cup
7
Kremlin comments on opposition figure Navalny arrest
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама