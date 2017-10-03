Turkey approves EIA for Turkish Stream’s offshore segment

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urban Planning approved the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the offshore segment of the Turkish Stream project, a representative of the project in Turkey told TASS by phone on Tuesday.

"Yes, the Ministry of Environment and Urban Planning of Turkey announced final approval of the environmental impact assessment for the offshore section of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline," the source said.

Turkish Stream project envisages the construction of a gas pipeline across the Black Sea to Turkey’s European part and further on to the border with Greece. The seabed section is to be 910 kilometers long and the land section will run 180 km into Turkey. On May 7, Gazprom kicked off the construction of a seabed section of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline from the Russian Black Sea coast.

The first line is meant for gas supplies to the Turkish market. The second one will be used to supply gas to Southern and Southeastern Europe. Each thread will have a capacity of 15.75 bln cubic meters of gas a year. The overall cost of the project is estimated at 11.4 bln euro ($12.98 bln).