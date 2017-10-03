Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia invites Turkmenistan to participate in OPEC+ deal

Business & Economy
October 03, 15:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Over the 8 months of the agreement in force, surplus of global oil reserves decreased by 168 mln barrels and now stocks exceed the five-year standard by only 170 mln barrels

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russia invited Turkmenistan to participate in the OPEC+ deal and in the Forum of Gas Exporting Countries, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said at a press conference in TASS.

"We invited our colleagues to participate in the Forum of Gas Exporting Countries, as well as in the agreement between the OPEC countries and countries outside of the organization, as Turkmenistan is also a country that produces oil and partly sells it. Of course, these volumes are not as large as from other countries, but nevertheless," Novak said.

Read also

OPEC ministers to discuss execution of crude production cap deal at Russian Energy Week

A high-ranking source in OPEC told TASS earlier that the countries participating in the agreement on reducing however consensus has not yet been reached.

"Yes, we are now thinking about how to proceed after March. It depends on figures. Some members want to extend the deal, others do not, and some want to increase quotas. Consultations are currently in progress, we still have time. Currently, extension is under discussion for a period of 3-6 months," the source said.

According to the source, it is expected that the fate of the deal after March 2018 will be discussed at a regular meeting in Vienna on November 30.

Last week, the fifth meeting of the monitoring ministerial committee of OPEC+ was held in Vienna, where extending the deal was discussed. Following the meeting, Russian Minister of Energy Alexander Novak said that it is best to make a decision on this issue before January.

According to Novak, over the 8 months of the agreement in force, surplus of global oil reserves decreased by 168 mln barrels and now stocks exceed the five-year standard by only 170 mln barrels. Participants of the agreement in their joint actions intend to bring the stocks’ volumes to the average five-year level.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
UAE wants to buy over a squadron of Su-35 advanced fighter jets from Russia
2
Putin lambasts war hysteria over North Korea
3
Russian airstrikes wipe out 300 IS militants on Euphrates eastern bank
4
US new ambassador pledges to rebuild trust in US-Russia relations
5
Putin urges global community to pitch in to demine Syria and provide humanitarian aid
6
Russia on track to becoming global energy storage leader — minister
7
Diplomat outlines key areas of work at UN Counter-Terrorism Office
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама