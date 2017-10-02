Back to Main page
Russian deputy PM visits Chukotka

Business & Economy
October 02, 19:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The visit will continue to October 4

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Trutnev arrived in Chukotka, where he will chair a few meetings, including on the region's economic and social development and on development of the Beringovsky advance-development territory, press service of the Chukotka Autonomous District said on Monday.

"Governor Roman Kaplin presented to the guests the projects, which are implemented in the framework of the Beringovsky advance-development territory," the press service said. "The working group has visited the Anadyr heat power plant, and tomorrow (on October 3 - TASS), Yuri Trutnev will chair a few meetings, including one on development of the Beringovsky advance-development territory, and the second meeting would be devoted to the complex plan for the region's social and economic development."

During the visit, which will continue to October 4 inclusive, the delegation will visit the Fedyushinskoye Pole coal field, the Beringovsky sea port, from where coal is exported.

The Beringovsky advance-development territory has 24 residents, including those, involved in unique for the Arctic region projects on construction of a water-purification station in Anadyr, a project of a greenhouse for vegetables, a project on production and service of aluminum boats.

