Russian deputy PM visits Chukotka

Munich Betrayal allowed Hitler to unleash World War Two — Russian Foreign MinistryRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 02, 19:00
Turkmenistan respects Moscow interests in Central Asia — presidentWorld October 02, 18:15
Kiev deliberately racks up debt hoping the West will write it off — expertWorld October 02, 18:02
Diplomat slams Kiev’s ‘false’ statement on Russians in OSCE missionRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 02, 17:16
Border guard killed trying to detain two suspects illegally crossing into Ukraine — FSBSociety & Culture October 02, 16:51
Russian, Turkmen presidents sign strategic partnership treatyRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 02, 16:45
Russian PM mourns Las Vegas shooting victimsRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 02, 16:35
Unexploded German WWII bombs dug up under Kaliningrad airport and defusedSociety & Culture October 02, 16:33
Welcome2018.com launches first series of Fan Exchange projectSport October 02, 16:32
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Trutnev arrived in Chukotka, where he will chair a few meetings, including on the region's economic and social development and on development of the Beringovsky advance-development territory, press service of the Chukotka Autonomous District said on Monday.
"Governor Roman Kaplin presented to the guests the projects, which are implemented in the framework of the Beringovsky advance-development territory," the press service said. "The working group has visited the Anadyr heat power plant, and tomorrow (on October 3 - TASS), Yuri Trutnev will chair a few meetings, including one on development of the Beringovsky advance-development territory, and the second meeting would be devoted to the complex plan for the region's social and economic development."
During the visit, which will continue to October 4 inclusive, the delegation will visit the Fedyushinskoye Pole coal field, the Beringovsky sea port, from where coal is exported.
The Beringovsky advance-development territory has 24 residents, including those, involved in unique for the Arctic region projects on construction of a water-purification station in Anadyr, a project of a greenhouse for vegetables, a project on production and service of aluminum boats.