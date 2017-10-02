Back to Main page
Japan to become guest country of SPIEF-2018

Business & Economy
October 02, 12:54 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The proposal was earlier put forward at the highest level during the Third Eastern Economic Forum on September 7, 2017 in Vladivostok

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Japan will become a guest country of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2018. According to the Roscongress Foundation, which organizes the event, this topic was discussed at a meeting of presidential adviser Anton Kobyakov with Japan's ambassador to Russia Toyohisa Kozuki. "At the meeting, the Japanese side confirmed participation in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum - 2018 as a guest country led by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe," Roscognress said.

Roscognress noted that the proposal was earlier put forward at the highest level during the Third Eastern Economic Forum on September 7, 2017 in Vladivostok.

