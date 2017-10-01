No documents on Burdin’s appointment VIM Avia’s director general received

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) has received no official documents concerning the appointment of former CEO of Transaero air carrier, Alexander Burdin, as director general of debt-laden VIM Airlines, Rosaviatsiya chief Alexander Neradko said on Sunday.

"So far, Rosaviatsiya has received no official documents on Alexander Burdin’s appointment VIM Airlines’ director general. If we receive such documents we will consider them in line with the established procedure," he said.

On Friday, the company said on its website that former Transaero CEO Alexander Burdin had been appointed VIM Airlines’ director general to settle the crisis situation.

VIM Airlines, Russia’s tenth largest carrier also known as VIM-Avia, announced on September 25 that it was stopping all charter flight operations due to financial problems and shortage of the working capital. The announcement was preceded by a series of flight delays in Russian and foreign airports. A criminal case has been opened on fraud charges. VIM Avia’s director general and chief accountant were placed under home arrest.