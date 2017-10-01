Back to Main page
Russian Deputy PM, Japanese PM discuss Russian-Japanese economic relations

Business & Economy
October 01, 5:11 UTC+3 KYOTO

Prime Minister Abe and Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich are taking part in the plenary session of the STS forum devoted to collaboration between science and business

KYOTO, October 1. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich has had meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the framework of a visit to Kyoto to attend the Science and Technology in Society (STS) international forum, Dvorkovich’s press secretary Aliya Samigullina told reporters.

The two men discussed bilateral economic relations and international issues, she said.

"Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich had a meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe where they discussed bilateral relations in the economy and industry, regional cooperation and other areas, as well as international issues," Samigullina said.

Dvorkovich invited Japanese football fans to visit Russia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Prime Minister Abe and Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich are taking part in the plenary session of the STS forum devoted to collaboration between science and business.

