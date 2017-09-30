New US sanctions have image risks for Russia - opinion

Russian Defense Ministry refutes claims about troops left in Belarus after Zapad-2017Military & Defense September 30, 13:13
Russia’s operation in Syria two years on - victory over terrorism is nearMilitary & Defense September 30, 7:52
Who is US Ambassador to Russia Jon HuntsmanWorld September 30, 1:57
Ex-chancellor says Germany is interested in implementing Nord Stream 2Business & Economy September 29, 21:34
Two-time Soviet-era Olympic champion pair skater Ludmila Belousova passes awaySport September 29, 21:25
US Department of Treasury slashes terms of lending to blacklisted Russian citizensWorld September 29, 20:37
Russian embassy calls Theresa May’s claims about Russian threat unacceptableRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 29, 19:18
WADA experts complete required audit of Russian anti-doping agencySport September 29, 19:03
Ukraine's president orders to file lawsuit against Russia over Kerch BridgeWorld September 29, 18:28
MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The new U.S. sanctions, which put Russia in line with the DPRK and Iran, bring image risks, head of the Center for Strategic Initiatives, Alexei Kudrin said at the Finfair show on Saturday.
"Sure, it is unpleasant to be next to North Korea and Iran on that list," he said. "This offers new image risks for Russia. In the openness, it is complicated to compare Russia with those countries."
In early August, the U.S. President Donald Trump inked a law on sanctions against Russia, North Korea and Iran. The law limits amounts and terms of investments in Russian oil and gas projects. The U.S. companies and residents can offer loans to Russian banks for 14 days maximum, to Russian oil and gas companies - for one week. The law allows further personal sanctions against those whom the U.S. authorities consider involved in cyber attacks, corruption or human rights violations.