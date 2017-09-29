Russia's Economy Ministry expects gas production to rise by 2020

Ex-chancellor says Germany is interested in implementing Nord Stream 2Business & Economy September 29, 21:34
Two-time Soviet-era Olympic champion pair skater Ludmila Belousova passes awaySport September 29, 21:25
US Department of Treasury slashes terms of lending to blacklisted Russian citizensWorld September 29, 20:37
Russian embassy calls Theresa May’s claims about Russian threat unacceptableRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 29, 19:18
WADA experts complete required audit of Russian anti-doping agencySport September 29, 19:03
Ukraine's president orders to file lawsuit against Russia over Kerch BridgeWorld September 29, 18:28
Russia's Defense Ministry regards UK efforts in fight against IS as 'insignificant'Russian Politics & Diplomacy September 29, 18:07
This week in photos: Arnold’s pretzel, a trio of ex-presidents and a tightrope in PragueSociety & Culture September 29, 18:02
Investigators charge VIM Airlines CEO with fraudBusiness & Economy September 29, 17:17
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Economic Development Ministry expects gas production to rise to 673.4 bln cubic meters in 2017 from 640.7 bln cubic meters in 2016, according to documents prepared by the Economic Development Ministry to the draft budget package.
Gas production will rise to 663 bln cubic meters in 2018, 672 bln cubic meters in 2019, and 685 bln cubic meters in 2020.
Oil production is expected to reach 548 mln tonnes in 2017, and 553 mln tonnes in 2018-2019.