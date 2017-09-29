Russia's Economy Ministry expects gas production to rise by 2020

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Economic Development Ministry expects gas production to rise to 673.4 bln cubic meters in 2017 from 640.7 bln cubic meters in 2016, according to documents prepared by the Economic Development Ministry to the draft budget package.

Gas production will rise to 663 bln cubic meters in 2018, 672 bln cubic meters in 2019, and 685 bln cubic meters in 2020.

Oil production is expected to reach 548 mln tonnes in 2017, and 553 mln tonnes in 2018-2019.