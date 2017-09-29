Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Cryptocurrencies may be included in Russia's financial literacy improvement strategy

Business & Economy
September 29, 14:43 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The status of cryptocurrencies is not legally regulated in Russia as of yet

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The Russian Finance Ministry suggests including cryptocurrencies into the 2023 population’s financial literacy improvement strategy, minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday on the air with Rossiya 24 TV Channel.

Read also

Experts believe Russia not ready for crypto assets

"We see here more risks than recommendations on investing into instruments of such kind. That is why an explanation of potential consequences of investments into unregulated and hardly predicted instruments will be an issue of financial literacy we will support this year and until 2023," the minister said.

Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev earlier signed an enactment approving the financial literacy improvement strategy in Russia for 2017-2023.

The status of cryptocurrencies is not legally regulated in Russia as of yet.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Turkey makes down payment on S-400 systems — Russian presidential aide
2
Press review: Why Putin visited Turkey and Moscow urges US to cooperate on Syria
3
Global customers eyeing purchases of cutting-edge Russian military gear and apparel
4
Putin, Security Council discuss Syria after Ankara visit
5
Russia ready to counter ‘excessive domination’ of certain reserve currencies — Putin
6
Kremlin has no plans for private screening of ‘Matilda’ for presidential administration
7
Aivazovsky painting, stolen in 1976, found at auction in Switzerland
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама