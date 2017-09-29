Russia has world’s fastest-growing number of owners of $-million fortunes

US Senate approves Jon Huntsman as ambassador to RussiaWorld September 29, 1:13
EU lauds destruction of Russia’s last batch of chemical weaponsWorld September 28, 21:19
Kiev intentionally downgrades education level to curb out migration, says Russian expertRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 28, 20:31
Tickets sold out for Zenit St. Petersburg FC’s home match against Spain’s Real SociedadSport September 28, 18:51
Russian diplomat warns there will be response if US violates Open Skies TreatyRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 28, 18:49
Russia's S-400 defense systems destroy air targets during military drillsMilitary & Defense September 28, 18:35
Russian Baltic Fleet marines practise anti-terror wargamesMilitary & Defense September 28, 18:18
Moscow vows to hit back at any aggressive US move against Russian mediaRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 28, 18:18
Moscow regards situation in Catalonia as Spain’s internal affairRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 28, 18:10
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russia can boast the world’s fasted-growing number of millionaires with fortunes denominated in the U.S. dollars, Capgemini international consultancy revealed in the World Wealth Report 2017, which it released on Thursday.
In 2016, the number of these Russian millionaires went up 19.7% to 182,000 persons, it said.
This increase replaced a certain slowdown registered in 2015 and was the biggest among all markets, the researchers said.
On the whole, Russia occupies the 15th ranking in the world in terms of millionaires. The U.S. where the number of people with fortunes of over $ 1 mln exceeds 4.8 million firmly holds the top position on the list.
Japan is number two with 2.9 million millionaires, Germany has the third position with 1.2 million and China, the fourth position with 1.1 million.
These four nations account for 61% of all the millionaires in the world, the report said.
In all, the worldwide army of millionaires grew 7.5% in 2016 versus 2015 and reached 16.5 million people. Their aggregate wealth increased by 8.2% to $ 63 trillion,
Capgemini forecast suggests that the aggregate wealth of the global milieu of millionaires may reach $ 100 trillion by 2025.