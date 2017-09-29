Back to Main page
Russia has world’s fastest-growing number of owners of $-million fortunes

Business & Economy
September 29, 2:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In 2016, the number of these Russian millionaires went up 19.7% to 182,000 persons

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russia can boast the world’s fasted-growing number of millionaires with fortunes denominated in the U.S. dollars, Capgemini international consultancy revealed in the World Wealth Report 2017, which it released on Thursday.

In 2016, the number of these Russian millionaires went up 19.7% to 182,000 persons, it said.

This increase replaced a certain slowdown registered in 2015 and was the biggest among all markets, the researchers said.

On the whole, Russia occupies the 15th ranking in the world in terms of millionaires. The U.S. where the number of people with fortunes of over $ 1 mln exceeds 4.8 million firmly holds the top position on the list.

Japan is number two with 2.9 million millionaires, Germany has the third position with 1.2 million and China, the fourth position with 1.1 million.

These four nations account for 61% of all the millionaires in the world, the report said.

In all, the worldwide army of millionaires grew 7.5% in 2016 versus 2015 and reached 16.5 million people. Their aggregate wealth increased by 8.2% to $ 63 trillion,

Capgemini forecast suggests that the aggregate wealth of the global milieu of millionaires may reach $ 100 trillion by 2025.

