Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia expects to launch Unit 1 of Turkey Akkuyu NPP soon — Putin

Business & Economy
September 29, 0:25 UTC+3

Joint Russian-Turkish energy projects - the Akkuyu NPP and the Turkish Stream gas pipeline - were discussed in detail during Putin's talks with Turkish counterpart

Share
1 pages in this article

ANKARA, September 28. /TASS/. Moscow expects the Unit One of Turkey’s Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP) to be launched within a shorter timeframe, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday evening.

Read also

Putin certain Akkuyu NPP in Turkey to be built on time

"We expect to build and launch the Unit One of the [Akkuyu] nuclear power plant within a shorter timeframe," he said.

"Naturally, this would require a coordinated effort from us and our Turkish partners, including timely issuance of all the necessary permissions, documents and licenses," Putin added.

According to the Russian leader, joint Russian-Turkish energy projects - the Akkuyu NPP and the Turkish Stream gas pipeline - were discussed in detail during his talks with Erdogan.

The leaders of Russia and Turkey have recently attended the ceremony to launch the construction of the Turkish Stream’s deepwater section.

All work on the project is being carried out "in strict accordance with the schedule," Putin said.

Erdogan, in his turn, said that Ankara "placed special emphasis on [projects in] the energy sector, especially the the Akkuyu and the Turkish Stream projects."

"We are ready to give them a boost," he said, adding that the two states aim to bring annual bilateral trade turnover to $100 billion.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia should be prepared for US revenge for success in Syria, expert warns
2
EU lauds destruction of Russia’s last batch of chemical weapons
3
Bill on language rights of ethnic minorities in education submitted to Ukraine’s Rada
4
Moscow vows to hit back at any aggressive US move against Russian media
5
Deputy Finance Minister says bitcoin payments will not be legalized in Russia
6
Washington will not tolerate Russia’s military advantage — US military chief
7
Russia’s hypersonic Zircon anti-ship missile reaches eight times speed of sound
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама