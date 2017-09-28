Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia's economy minister believes OPEC+ deal helped stabilize oil market

Business & Economy
September 28, 19:35 UTC+3

The latest dynamics indicates that the oil prices rose and settled at the level above $50 per barrel

Share
1 pages in this article

STAVROPOL, September 28. /TASS/. The OPEC+ oil production limiting deal made possible to stabilize the market but it is reasonable to review its extension closer to March 2018, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin told reporters on Thursday.

Read also

OPEC+ states discuss extending oil cut deal for 3-6 months — source

"This deal stabilized the oil market, which is highly important. The issue of extension will be resolved. As it was announced earlier, countries will communicate with each other. <...> The deal was definitely positive; its fate will depend on the market review closer to the relevant date," Oreshkin said.

The OPEC+ agreement contributed to market stabilization, despite the increase in oil production by Libya, Nigeria and the United States, the minister said.

"We see oil prices volatility largely gone and the latest dynamics indicates that prices rose and settled at the level above $50 per barrel," he added.

"New drillings volume started declining in the United States and this trend is gradually exhausting," Oreshkin said. The global demand is growing at the same time and "the market is therefore stabilizing, and that decision [OPEC+ deal - TASS] definitely helped to increase market stability," he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
OPEC
Topics
Oil & Gas Oil price
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia's S-400 defense systems destroy air targets during military drills
2
Moscow vows to hit back at any aggressive US move against Russian media
3
Russian military deny reports on IS capturing two Russian servicemen in Syria
4
Russia should be prepared for US revenge for success in Syria, expert warns
5
Russian top brass says Idlib airstrikes foil al-Nusra’s efforts to rescue terrorists
6
Russian diplomat warns there will be response if US violates Open Skies Treaty
7
Aeroflot may finance VIM Airlines operations from its funds with compensation
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама