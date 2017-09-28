Back to Main page
European Commission ready for trilateral talks on gas

Business & Economy
September 28, 20:33 UTC+3 BRUSSELS

The latest round of trilateral talks on smooth transit of natural gas from Russia to the European Union via Ukraine was held in 2016

BRUSSELS, September 28. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) is ready for trilateral gas talks with Russia and Ukraine but Moscow and Kiev has not yet requested such a meeting, EC spokeswoman Anna-Kaisa Itkonen told TASS.

"The Commission is, as usual, ready to act as a mediator in the gas talks between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, should such a request arrive," Itkonen said.

Neither Moscow nor Kiev presented relevant requests so far, the spokeswoman said.

"So far nothing to report," she noted.

The latest round of trilateral talks on smooth transit of natural gas from Russia to the European Union via Ukraine was held in Brussels on December 9, 2016.

