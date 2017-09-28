Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Telegram may be blocked if fails to comply with Russian laws

Business & Economy
September 28, 17:35 UTC+3

Blocking is eventually possible, an official said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Telegram messenger can be blocked in case its owner does not abide by requirements of Russian laws, Telecom Minister Nikolai Nikiforov said on Thursday.

"Blocking is eventually possible. Companies that will not cooperate and meet certain norms of law will be finally blocked," the minister told reporters.

Mass media pays too much attention to the situation with this messenger, Nikiforov noted.

"Another aspect of this story is why the information focus is on a single information distribution organizer, on this messenger," he said.

"Far more known foreign platforms for messages exchange are in place: WhatsApp, Viber, that same Facebook, Twitter, and Google. Telegram is not currently a leading messenger on the market. My feeling is that it is not on a top position," Nikiforov added.

Read also

CEO says Telegram messenger actively blocks banned content

Iran opens criminal case against Telegram Messenger’s founder and CEO

Telegram included in register of Internet information distributors

Watchdog claims Telegram provides means of communication to terrorists

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia should be prepared for US revenge for success in Syria, expert warns
2
Russian top brass says Idlib airstrikes foil al-Nusra’s efforts to rescue terrorists
3
Russia hails Syria’s efforts to create comfortable conditions for Kurds
4
Russian military deny reports on IS capturing two Russian servicemen in Syria
5
Russian Baltic Fleet marines practise anti-terror wargames
6
Russia’s grain harvest exceeds 120 mln tonnes
7
Moscow vows to hit back at any aggressive US move against Russian media
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама