Telegram may be blocked if fails to comply with Russian laws

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Telegram messenger can be blocked in case its owner does not abide by requirements of Russian laws, Telecom Minister Nikolai Nikiforov said on Thursday.
"Blocking is eventually possible. Companies that will not cooperate and meet certain norms of law will be finally blocked," the minister told reporters.
Mass media pays too much attention to the situation with this messenger, Nikiforov noted.
"Another aspect of this story is why the information focus is on a single information distribution organizer, on this messenger," he said.
"Far more known foreign platforms for messages exchange are in place: WhatsApp, Viber, that same Facebook, Twitter, and Google. Telegram is not currently a leading messenger on the market. My feeling is that it is not on a top position," Nikiforov added.