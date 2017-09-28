Back to Main page
Russian antimonopoly watchdog postpones review of LG case

Business & Economy
September 28, 16:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian antimonopoly watchdog initiated the case against LG Electronics RUS in late June

© AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon

MOSCOW, September 2 8. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) postponed consideration of a case against LG Electronics Rus [Russia-based subsidiary of the South Korean electronics company - TASS] suspected of smartphone price fixing, the regulator said on Thursday.

"The FAS of Russia postponed consideration of the case against LG Electronics Rus regarding signs of illegal coordination of economic activity in view of the need to request extra documents. The next commission meeting will be on November 14 at 14.00 pm," FAS said.

The Russian antimonopoly watchdog initiated the case against LG Electronics RUS in late June.

According to FAS representative, the company used a special program to monitor retailers’ prices in order to control prices for a number of LG smartphones. Furthermore, the company regularly received price reports from retailers themselves, which also used ‘price robots’ for price control, the FAS said earlier.

